South Dakota recorded 27 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The state also recorded 1,362 new infections, which included 29 new cases in Clay County, its biggest one-day rise in more than two months.
Meanwhile, Nebraska saw 20 new deaths as well as its second-biggest day of new cases with 2,182 infections.
With Wednesday’s deaths, South Dakota’s toll rose to 567. The 27 deaths were one short of the record of 28 set last Friday. The state has already seen 142 deaths in November.
No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The state’s new infections give it 12,694 new cases this month.
Clay County’s surge lifted its case total above 1,000 to 1,008. The last time the daily case total was at least this high was on Sept. 3, when 32 infections were reported.
Yankton County saw 18 new infections as well as two new hospitalizations and nine recoveries.
Other area counties with double-digit increases included Turner (14), Charles Mix (13), Hutchinson (12), Union (11) and Douglas (10) in South Dakota, and Dixon (12) in Nebraska.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 4 new cases (1,180 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (27), 15 new recoveries (904), 272 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 13 new cases (561), 1 new hospitalization (74), 8 new recoveries (378), 182 active cases;
• Clay County — 29 new cases (1,008), 0 new hospitalizations (25), 1 new recovery (785), 215 active cases;
• Douglas County — 10 new cases (234), 1 new hospitalization (35), 3 new recoveries (159), 70 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 12 new cases (351), 4 new hospitalizations (39), 5 new recoveries (208), 141 active cases;
• Turner County — 14 new cases (652), 1 new hospitalization (33), 8 new recoveries (422), 199 active cases;
• Union County — 11 new cases (940), 2 new hospitalizations (54), 2 new recoveries (711), 212 active vases;
• Yankton County — 18 new cases (1,166), 2 new hospitalizations (53), 9 new recoveries (775), 383 active cases.
Besides Dixon County, Knox County reported seven new cases (356 overall) and Cedar County added four new positive tests (213), according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Tuesday.
Meanwhile, South Dakota hospitalizations showed big changes, but in different directions. The number of people currently hospitalized dropped by 64 to 543, but the total number ever hospitalized climbed by 112 to 3,389.
Other South Dakota statistics for Wednesday from the DOH included:
• Total Cases — 58,686 (+1,362: 1,202 confirmed, 160 probable);
• Active Cases — 17,461 (+866);
• Recoveries — 40,668 (+469);
• Testing — 6,331 new tests processed; 2,421 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the 20 new deaths were the second highest daily total to date, surpassed only by the 27 deaths recorded last Saturday. The state toll is now 730.
The new infection total was topped only by 2,681 new cases, also recorded last Saturday. Wednesday marked the third time in a week the state has surpassed 2,000 new cases in a day.
Here are Nebraska’s statistics from late Tuesday, according to the DHHS:
• Total Cases — 87,733 (+2,182);
• Active Cases — 37,242 (+1,715);
• Recoveries — 49,781 (+447);
• Hospitalizations — 3,366 ever hospitalized (+45); 860 currently hospitalized (+40);
• Testing — 22,627 new tests processed; 5,748 new individuals tested.
