South Dakota recorded nine new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one in Yankton County — in the Department of Health’s (DOH) Wednesday update, which continued to show a dramatic post-holiday spike in infections, fueled by the omicron variant, across the state.
With the nine new deaths, South Dakota surpassed the 2,500 mark, climbing to 2,507.
Yankton County’s new COVID fatality was its 46th overall and second this week.
Meanwhile, new infections continued to skyrocket statewide. The DOH online portal recorded 2,254 new cases Wednesday after posting a record 3,047 Tuesday. The latter report covered the four-day New Year’s holiday period.
Active cases soared by nearly 17% to 12,578 (+1,825), the highest level since Dec. 14, 2020.
Current hospitalizations due to COVID also jumped, climbing to 287 (+26), the highest mark since Dec. 31, 2020.
The seven-day test positivity rate rose to 26.6%.
Yankton County posted 57 new infections Wednesday after seeing 81 new COVID cases Tuesday. There were no active cases posted for either the Yankton Federal Prison Camp or the Yankton Community Work Center. Thirteen new recoveries were reported, with active cases rising to 376. No new hospitalizations were posted.
Union County saw 68 new cases Wednesday, its biggest one-day rise during the pandemic, and Charles Mix County reported 44 new COVID infections, which was also its pandemic record.
Clay County’s surge continued with 34 new infections; the county has recorded 143 new cases in the last six reporting days. Active cases rose to 177, the highest level since Dec. 14, 2020.
COVID case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +18; Douglas County, +5; Hutchinson County, +13; and Turner County, +23.
Bon Homme County also reported one new hospitalization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.