South Dakota recorded five new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Hutchinson County, in Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 1,809.
For Hutchinson County, it was its 24th COVID-related death recorded so far during the pandemic and first since Jan. 21.
Also Sunday, South Dakota reported 97 new infections, with the number of active cases dipping to 2,316, dropping to its lowest level since Aug. 28.
Yankton County reported no new cases and two new recoveries. The number of active cases dropped to 45.
Other area counties reporting new infections included Clay (+1) and Union (+5) counties in South Dakota and Cedar (+4), Dixon (+2) and Knox (+1) counties in Nebraska.
Other South Dakota statistics from the DOH included:
• Total Cases — 109,229 (64 confirmed, 34 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,316 (-56);
• Recoveries — 105,104 (+148);
• Hospitalizations — 6,370 ever hospitalized (+11); 113 currently hospitalized (-2);
• Testing — 1,670 new tests processed; 509 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations —124,263 total vaccinations (+2,610); 85,604 individuals vaccinated (+4,904).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 301 new infections and no new deaths. The state toll remained at 1,968.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 193,722 (+301);
• Recoveries — 140,408 (+523);
• Hospitalizations — 5,896 ever hospitalized (+9); 272 currently hospitalized (-3);
• Testing — 10,003 new tests processed; 1,358 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 232,986 (+3,182).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.