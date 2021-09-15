South Dakota recorded 568 new COVID-19 infections and one new death in Wednesday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
The new death raised the state toll to 2,093. It was not reported in the Yankton area.
Active cases rose to 7,364 (+101), while active hospitalizations dropped by 5% to 205.
Yankton County saw 10 new cases, the fourth time in the past week that the county has reached double digits in new positive tests. Ten new recoveries were also reported, keeping the number of active cases at 102.
Case reports for Wednesday from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +2; Charles Mix County, +4; Clay County, +5; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +5; Turner County, +5; and Union County, +5.
No new hospitalizations were reported in the area, but Hutchinson County saw its COVID hospital total amended downward by one.
The University of South Dakota online portal Wednesday posted 10 active cases (8 students, 2 staff), up one from Tuesday. However, the number in quarantine/isolation jumped to 37 (+18), including one on campus (0 change).
In Nebraska’s weekly update, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 5,643 new infections and 11 new deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,364.
Also, 415 active hospitalizations were reported, an increase of more than 9% from last week.
The DHHS portal also reported that, from Jan. 1-Aug. 31, the state recorded the following numbers on vaccine breakthrough cases:
• Cases — 69,408 not fully vaccinated; 4,838 fully vaccinated;
• Hospitalizations — 2,715 not fully vaccinated; 148 fully vaccinated;
• Deaths — 775 not fully vaccinated; 32 fully vaccinated.
“The breakthrough numbers only represent a subset of all COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska,” the DHHS noted on its portal. “The DHHS does not have access to individual patient identifiers for all COVID-19 hospitalizations. Additionally, DHHS does not have all vaccination data due to missing data from some federal entities that do not report to the state.”
The DHHS said it considers persons to be “fully-vaccinated" if “they had either completed a two-dose course of mRNA vaccine [Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna], or if they had received a single dose of Janssen [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine 14-plus days prior.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.