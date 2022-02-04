South Dakota posted 10 more deaths related to COVID-19 in Friday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The 10 new fatalities, which lifted the state total to 2,687, gave the state 50 deaths reported this week. None of Friday’s deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Meanwhile, the DOH recorded 569 new infections, the smallest daily increase since Dec. 27. Active cases dropped for the ninth straight day, falling to 25,052 (-1,951). The overall number of COVID recoveries in South Dakota surpassed 200,000, reaching 202,501.
Current COVID hospitalizations rose by 10 to 354. There were 31 new hospitalizations posted.
The seven-day test-positivity rate continued to drop, falling to 27.8% (-1.4%).
Locally, Yankton County recorded 21 new cases and 63 new recoveries, with active cases falling to 663, the lowest level since Jan. 18. One new hospitalization was reported, the 14th this week. The DOH portal on Friday showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with nine COVID patients, three of whom were in intensive care, and the South Dakota Human Services Center with one COVID hospitalization.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +3; Charles Mix County, +15; Clay County, +4; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +7; Turner County, +4; and Union County, +4. For both Clay and Union counties, it represented the smallest daily increase since Dec. 23.
Clay County also reported one new hospitalization.
The University of South Dakota COVID portal on Friday reported 17 active cases (15 students, 2 staff), up three from Thursday. There were 24 people in quarantine/isolation (+5), including four on campus (+2).
Here is a rundown of active COVID cases in area South Dakota counties as of Friday, with the difference from Friday, Jan. 28, in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 157 (-60); Charles Mix County, 437 (-84); Clay County, 537 (-146); Douglas County, 44 (-12); Hutchinson County, 186 (-57); Turner County, 175 (-73); Union County, 407 (-165); and Yankton County, 663 (-186).
