PIERRE — The South Dakota Arts Council invites artists in and near our state to apply to join our teaching artist roster to work in-residence throughout South Dakota communities. The deadline is Sept. 24.

The Artists in Schools and Communities program provides intensive, hands-on education in all arts disciplines to students of all ages by providing funds to schools and nonprofit organizations for residency activities. Artists develop their own residency lesson plans and then adapt them for work throughout the state. Residencies are coordinated through the South Dakota Arts Council as part of the Arts in Education program.

