PIERRE — The South Dakota Arts Council invites artists in and near our state to apply to join our teaching artist roster to work in-residence throughout South Dakota communities. The deadline is Sept. 24.
The Artists in Schools and Communities program provides intensive, hands-on education in all arts disciplines to students of all ages by providing funds to schools and nonprofit organizations for residency activities. Artists develop their own residency lesson plans and then adapt them for work throughout the state. Residencies are coordinated through the South Dakota Arts Council as part of the Arts in Education program.
Artists interested in applying for the Artists in Schools & Communities roster must apply online through the SDAC’s e-grants system. Hard copies of the applications will not be accepted. For complete programming information, resources, and instructions to apply, visit the applicant portal at https://artscouncil.sd.gov/grants/AISCApplicantPortal.aspx.
An office of the South Dakota Department of Tourism, the South Dakota Arts Council’s mission is to provide grants and services to artists, arts organizations and schools across the state, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the South Dakota Legislature.
