Yankton County recorded three new deaths related to COVID-19 in Saturday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH). It marked the first time the county has reported multiple deaths in one day.
Also, Hutchinson County reported two deaths (raising its toll to 13) as the state saw 27 new fatalities. South Dakota’s overall toll rose to 1,091 and it has already recorded 145 deaths in December.
Yankton County’s deaths raised its total to 15, of which six have been added this week. The county also recorded 23 new infections. Fifteen new recoveries were reported, as was one new hospitalization.
The Department of Corrections did not post an update Saturday on the outbreak at the Yankton Community Work Center, where there were a total of 172 active cases (165 inmates, 7 staff) as of Friday.
Overall, South Dakota added 906 new infections Saturday.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 7 new cases (1,398 overall), 1 new hospitalization (48), 2 new recoveries (1,257), 0 new deaths (20), 121 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 10 new cases (946), 1 new hospitalization (105), 28 new recoveries (666), 0 new deaths (6), 274 active cases;
• Clay County — 9 new cases (1,422), 1 new hospitalization (33), 5 new recoveries (1,171), 0 new deaths (11), 240 active cases;
• Douglas County — 2 new cases (318), 1 new hospitalization (45), 0 new recoveries (246), 0 new deaths (5), 76 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 4 new cases (608), 1 new hospitalization (56), 4 new recoveries (444), 2 new deaths (13), 151 active cases;
• Turner County — 22 new cases (842), 0 new hospitalizations (52), 4 new recoveries (670), 0 new deaths (46), 126 active cases;
• Union County — 5 new cases (1,300), 0 new hospitalizations (63), 3 new recoveries (1,059), 0 new deaths (25), 216 active cases;
• Yankton County — 23 new cases (2,026), 1 new hospitalization (92), 15 new recoveries (1,395), 3 new deaths (15), 618 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Friday reported five new infections in both Cedar (420 cases overall) and Dixon (419) counties, and four new cases in Knox County (470).
On Friday, the Yankton School District reported two active cases in the district, one at the middle school and one at Beadle Elementary School
Here are South Dakota’s statistics for Saturday according to the DOH.
• Total Cases — 85,304 (+906: 759 confirmed, 147 probable);
• Active Cases — 16,202 (+277);
• Recoveries — 68,011 (+602);
• Hospitalizations — 4,793 ever hospitalized (+45); 512 currently hospitalized (-4);
• Testing — 6,141 new tests processed; 1,857 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, 27 new deaths were reported by the DHHS late Friday, raising the state toll to 1,186. The state has already recorded 197 deaths in December.
There were 1,615 new infections reported Friday.
Here are other statistics provided by the DHHS:
• Total Cases — 136,325 (+1,615);
• Recoveries — 68,355 (+1,019);
• Hospitalizations — 4,506 currently hospitalized (+27); 819 currently hospitalized (-26);
• Testing — 14,074 new tests processed; 4,050 new individuals tested.
