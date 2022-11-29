OMAHA, Neb. — The highly contagious, lethal avian influenza has struck another commercial flock in Nebraska, the state Department of Agriculture has reported.
The disease affected a flock of 1.8 million laying hens in Dixon County, officials said.
That increases the total number of flocks affected in Nebraska to 13 and the number of birds affected in the state to 6.76 million, including chickens, game birds and other poultry, in both commercial and backyard flocks.
HPAI, or highly pathogenic avian influenza, spreads through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. It can spread in different ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, equipment or caretakers’ clothing and shoes.
Wild birds can carry the virus without getting sick, while domesticated birds can become very sick, state experts say.
Before this year, Nebraska hadn’t seen a confirmed HPAI case since 2015. The first wave of reports this year occurred between mid-March and April. After a quiet summer, additional cases flared up beginning in September.
The latest case was announced Nov. 26 by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, working with the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of the flu being transmitted from birds to people is low. Among the symptoms of the disease are:
• Decreased water consumption.
• Lack of energy and appetite.
• Decreased egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs.
• Nasal discharge, coughing or sneezing.
• Incoordination.
• Diarrhea.
• Sudden death even without other symptoms.
For more information or to report sick birds call (402) 471-2351. Early detection is vital in preventing the spread of the disease, officials said.
Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.