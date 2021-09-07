Yankton County recorded its first new death related to COVID-19 in more than three months in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The death, the county’s 34th overall, was the first posted for Yankton County since May 20. However, the DOH portal had previously listed the county with 34 deaths from May 20 through July 1, after which it was amended downward by one.
Overall, South Dakota reported two deaths Tuesday, lifting the pandemic total to 2,074.
Meanwhile, 453 new infections were reported as of 1 p.m. Friday. A note on the DOH portal said figures for the Labor Day weekend up through 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, will be published on the portal Wednesday.
Active cases rose to 6,182 (+212), while active hospitalizations dropped to 213 (-17).
Yankton County registered six new infections and two new recoveries, lifting the number of active cases to 91.
Other area counties reporting new cases Tuesday included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+4), Clay (+3), Hutchinson (+4), Turner (+7) and Union (+5) counties.
No new hospitalizations were reported in the area. The DOH portal showed Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with four beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, including three in intensive care (ICU) and one on a ventilator, while the South Dakota Human Services Center reported no COVID patients. Also, the Wagner Community Memorial Hospital, the Douglas County Memorial Hospital in Armour and the Platte Health Center in Platte each listed two COVID patients, none of whom were in ICU.
In the DOH’s weekly update of the community spread map, Bon Homme County’s community spread level was lowered to “substantial.” All other counties in the Yankton area rated as having high community spread. Fifty-five of the state’s 66 counties rated as having high community spread, two fewer than last week.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal on Tuesday showed a big decline in active cases. The portal posted seven cases (6 students, 1 staff), down from 24 overall on Friday. Also, the number of people in isolation/quarantine dropped to 18 (-19), including just one on campus (-6).
Meanwhile, Avera Health announced Tuesday that it will require full vaccination for its physicians, employees and volunteers by Dec. 1, 2021.
According to a press release, this policy also applies to students rotating in Avera facilities, contracted workers and vendors.
“Avera Health will consider exemptions for employees with medical contraindications and sincerely held religious beliefs,” the release said. “Employees who receive an exemption will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment and comply with regular COVID-19 testing and other preventive measures.”
