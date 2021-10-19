While active COVID-19 cases continue to generally fall throughout South Dakota, the southeast corner of the state is still struggling with new infections.
Yankton County recorded 36 new cases in Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH). It marked the second time this month the county has recorded more than 30 new cases in one daily report. Both instances were on Tuesdays, when the DOH statistics are catching up with weekend reporting.
Meanwhile, Clay County posted 13 new positive tests, the second time in the past five reporting days the county has hit double digits in new cases; and Union County added 10 new cases, the fifth time in the past six reporting days it has recorded at least 10 new infections.
Statewide, South Dakota saw 739 new cases and one new death Tuesday, raising the state death toll to 2,203. The new death was not reported in the Yankton area.
Active cases continued to fall, dropping to 5,679 (-140), the lowest level since Sept. 3.
Current hospitalizations rose by two to 195, with 39 new hospitalizations reported Tuesday.
Overall, Yankton County saw mixed numbers in Tuesday’s report:
• Besides the 36 new cases, the county also recorded 29 new recoveries, with the number of active cases climbing to 145;
• There were two new hospitalizations reported, giving the county nine hospitalizations for the month. The DOH portal showed Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with eight current COVID-19 cases, all of whom are in intensive care, with one on a ventilator. No cases were reported at the South Dakota Human Services Center;
• Meanwhile, the county saw a big increase over the weekend in residents getting third/booster vaccinations, rising 40.5% to 1,400.
Other area counties reporting new cases Tuesday included: Bon Homme County, +5; Charles Mix County, +4; Douglas County, +2; and Hutchinson County, +2.
Douglas County also saw one new hospitalization, its second in two days.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal Tuesday showed six active cases (3 students, 3 staff), up one from Monday. Nine people were in quarantine/isolation (0 change), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Tuesday, Mount Marty University reported one active case (a student), which was unchanged from Monday.
