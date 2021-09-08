South Dakota recorded three new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Charles Mix County, in Wednesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Charles Mix County’s death was its 24th overall and first since Aug. 4. However, the DOH portal briefly listed the county with 24 deaths early last month before the figure was amended downward by one.
The three new deaths raised South Dakota’s toll to 2,077.
Because of the Labor Day holiday weekend, Wednesday’s numbers covered the period from 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, through 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. That four-day lag showed up in Wednesday’s update.
The DOH posted 1,230 new infections Wednesday, which averaged out to 307.5 new positive tests per day over the long weekend.
Active cases rose by more than 5% to 6,507, the highest level since Dec. 28.
Active hospitalizations dropped by three to 210, but 52 new hospitalizations were reported during the period.
Locally, Yankton County added 12 new infections along with nine new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 94, the highest level since Jan. 18.
Charles Mix County and Clay County both added 10 new infections, giving them 74 and 57 active cases, respectively. Charles Mix County also reported one new hospitalization.
Hutchinson County saw nine new positive tests, which increased its number of active cases to 30.
Union County reported eight new cases but also recorded 12 recoveries, lowering its active case total to 51.
Also reporting new infections in the area were Bon Homme (+2), Douglas (+1) and Turner (+4) counties.
In Nebraska, 23 new deaths related to COVID-19 were posted in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health and Human Services. There were 5,153 new infections reported and active hospitalizations rose nearly 11% to 379.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal Wednesday posted a significant increase in both active cases and quarantine/isolation numbers one day after reporting big declines. USD reported 16 active cases (13 students 3 staff), which was up nine from Tuesday. Also, the number in quarantine/isolation rose by 10 to 29, including seven on campus (+5).
Meanwhile, the Vermillion School District notified parents late Tuesday afternoon that Austin Elementary School had reached its threshold with five new COVID-19 cases under the district’s Return to School Plan. None of these contacts were in school, therefore there were no close contacts reported.
According to the Vermillion Plain Talk, the Return to School Plan states that once a school reaches a 1.5% threshold of positive COVID cases, that school building will go to a two-week mask requirement. In this case, Austin School will be under a mask requirement until Sept. 21.
The Return to School Plan also states that once a school building reaches its threshold, all district bus students will be required to wear masks on the bus since there are students crossing over from building to building. This will also run through Sept. 21, at which time the situation will be assessed by school officials.
