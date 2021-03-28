South Dakota recorded 163 new COVID-19 infections in Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 1,933.
Yankton County saw three new cases and three new recoveries. The number of active cases remained at 67. Meanwhile, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital reported one COVID-19 patient, who was in intensive care.
Other area counties reporting new infections included Clay (+7), Hutchinson (+3), Turner (+2) and Union (+6) counties in South Dakota, and Cedar (+2) and Dixon (+2) counties in Nebraska.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services recorded 175 new infections and no new deaths. The state death toll stayed at 2,175.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.