KADOKA — One person died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash 12 miles west of Kadoka in Jackson County.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 1996 Toyota Camry and a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer were both driving on Interstate 90 near mile marker 140 in Jackson County. At 12:46 p.m., the Camry struck the back of the Trailblazer which caused it to enter the median and roll. The Camry came to rest in the south ditch.
The 22-year-old male driver of the Camry sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Philip Hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The 39-year-old female driver of the Trailblazer sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Philip Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
There were three passengers in the Trailblazer.
The 35-year-old female passenger of the Trailblazer sustained life threatening injuries. She was taken by ambulance to the Philip Hospital and then flown by Black Hills Life Flight to Rapid City Monument Health Hospital.
The 7-year-old female passenger of the Trailblazer sustained life threatening injuries. She was taken by ambulance to the Philip Hospital and then flown by Black Hills Life Flight to Rapid City Monument Health Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
The 11-year-old male passenger of the Trailblazer sustained fatal injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.