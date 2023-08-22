KADOKA — One person died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash 12 miles west of Kadoka in Jackson County.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 1996 Toyota Camry and a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer were both driving on Interstate 90 near mile marker 140 in Jackson County. At 12:46 p.m., the Camry struck the back of the Trailblazer which caused it to enter the median and roll. The Camry came to rest in the south ditch.

