COVID Update for Feb. 24, 2022: South Dakota Active Cases Continue To Fall

From P&D Staff Reports
Feb 24, 2022

Active COVID-19 cases across South Dakota continued to fall in Thursday's update from the Department of Health (DOH).

The number of active cases dropped to 5,656 (-427), the first time it's been below 6,000 since Nov. 8.

The DOH reported 126 new COVID infections Thursday. Four new deaths were posted, bringing the state toll to 2,788. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.

Some statistical adjustments saw several counties with their COVID case totals reduced, including Clay (-1), Union (-2) and Yankton (-2) counties.

Yankton County also reported 13 new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 112.

Other COVID-19 statistics for Thursday included:

• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 179 (+8); new hospitalizations: 4 (-20);
• New Area Hospitalizations — 0;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 12.7% (-.6%);
• Area Case Reports (-4/net) — Bon Homme County, 0; Charles Mix County, +1; Clay County, -1; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, 0; Turner County, 0; Union County, -2; Yankton County, -2.
• USD Update — Active cases: 2 (1 student, 1 staff), +2 from Wednesday; quarantine/isolation: 2 (+2), with 0 on campus (0 change).
