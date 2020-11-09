Yankton County reported 20 more COVID-19 infections in Monday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
The county has new recorded 195 new infections so far in November.
Yankton County also reported three more hospitalizations Monday to bring its total to date to 50. According to the DOH website, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital currently has 16 COVID-19 patients, including six in intensive care and one patient on a ventilator. Also, the South Dakota Human Services Center has four beds occupied with COVID-19 patients.
Overall, South Dakota reported 907 new infections and two new deaths Monday. The state death toll rose to 537.
Locally, other counties seeing double-digit increases in cases were Clay (12) and Union (19).
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 6 new cases (1,161 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (27), 17 new recoveries (875), 0 new deaths (4), 282 active cases, test positivity rate: 45.28%;
• Charles Mix County — 5 new cases (535), 0 new hospitalizations (72), 3 new recoveries (363), 0 new deaths (1), 171 active cases, test positivity rate: 22.85%;
• Clay County — 12 new cases (972), 0 new hospitalizations (24), 1 new recovery (780), 0 new deaths (8), 184 active cases, test positivity rate: 28.67%;
• Douglas County — 0 new cases (222), 1 new hospitalization (33), 1 new recovery (152), 0 new deaths (5), 75 active cases, test positivity rate: 22,78%;
• Hutchinson County — 5 new cases (327), new hospitalizations (32), 1 new recovery (200), 0 new deaths (2), 125 active cases, test positivity rate: 20.62%;
• Turner County — 6 new cases (627), 0 new hospitalizations (31, amended downward by one from Sunday), 2 recoveries (404), 0 new deaths (30), 193 active cases, test positivity rate: 31.50%;
• Union County — 19 new cases (921), 0 new hospitalizations (52), 3 new recoveries (697), 0 new deaths (16), 208 active cases, test positivity rate: 29.39%;
• Yankton County — 20 new cases (1,126), 3 new hospitalizations (50), 7 new recoveries (758), 0 new deaths (8), 360 active cases, test positivity rate: 16.49%.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Sunday reported seven new infections in Dixon County (219 overall), three new cases in Cedar County (202) and one new positive test in Knox County, its 326th.
Monday’s weekly update on COVID-19 cases among South Dakota educational institutions reported 621 new infections in grades K-12 last week (Nov. 1-7), down from the all-time high of 750 new cases reported the previous week. In total, there have been 4,989 cases reported (3,585 students, 1,394 staff), with 4,144 recoveries. Among colleges, universities and technical schools, 117 new cases were reported last week, the lowest number since late August and down from 160 cases the previous week. Overall, there have been 2,198 known cases (1,993 students, 205 staff), with 2,011 recoveries.
Also Monday, the University of South Dakota reported 41 active cases (33 students, 8 staff), down three from Sunday. There were 148 people listed in quarantine/isolation (-14), including 11 on campus (-5).
Here are South Dakota statistics for Monday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 56,311 (+907: 881 confirmed, 26 probable);
• Active Cases — 16,266 (+516):
• Recoveries — 39,508 (+390);
• Hospitalizations — 3,227 ever hospitalized (+43); 566 currently hospitalized (+20);
• Testing — 4,387 new tests processed; 768 new individuals tested.
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported 1,674 new cases late Sunday. Also, no new deaths were reported, leaving the state toll at 703. It was the first day the state had not reported a COVID-related death since Oct. 19.
Statewide statistics reported by the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 83,696 (+1,674);
• Active Cases — 34,577 (+678);
• Recoveries — 48,689 (+896);
• Hospitalizations — 3,289 ever hospitalized (+9); 794 currently hospitalized (+34);
• Testing — 7,423 new tests processed; 3,853 new individuals tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.