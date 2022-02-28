Nearly half of South Dakota’s 66 counties saw their COVID-19 community spread rated below the high level in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
With the recent omicron surge waning, 30 of the state’s 66 counties (48%) were rated at either moderate or substantial community spread, according to DOH criteria. Last week, 12 counties related below high community spread; three weeks ago, the entire state was rated at high community spread.
Locally, Yankton and Charles Mix counties were rated at substantial community spread, while Bon Homme and Hutchinson counties were listed at moderate community spread. Also, Douglas County returned to high community spread after being moved to low community spread last week.
The DOH rates COVID community spread within a county as follows:
• High Community Spread — 100 cases or greater per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test-positivity rate of 10% or greater;
• Substantial Community Spread — 50-99 cases per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test-positivity rate of 8-9%;
• Moderate Community Spread — 10-49 cases per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test-positivity rate of 5-7%;
• Low Community Spread — Less than 10 cases per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test-positivity rate of less than 5%.
There were 111 new infections posted by the DOH Monday, while active cases fell to 5,075 (-273). The last reporting day that saw an increase in active cases was Jan. 24.
Three new deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded Monday, raising the state toll to 2,805. None of the new fatalities were reported in the Yankton area. South Dakota finished February with 155 COVID-related deaths, the sixth-deadliest month during the COVID pandemic that began in March 2020.
Yankton County recorded three new cases and nine new recoveries, lowering its active cases to 103.
Here are other statistics for Monday:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 171 (0 change); new hospitalizations: 6;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.