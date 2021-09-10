South Dakota recorded five new deaths related to COVID-19 in Friday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
There were also 615 new infections posted, the second straight day of normal reporting in which the state recorded more than 600 cases. The DOH portal posted 1,230 new cases Wednesday, but that covered a four-day period over the Labor Day holiday weekend and averaged out to 307.5 new cases per day.
The five deaths raised the state toll to 2,084. South Dakota has posted 15 new COVID-related deaths so far this month. None of the new deaths Friday were reported in the Yankton area.
Active cases in South Dakota climbed by 4% to 7,032, the first time that number has been above the 7,000 mark since Dec. 26.
Meanwhile, Yankton County reported 12 new infections Friday, the fifth time since Aug. 24 the county has seen a dozen new cases. There were also two new recoveries. The number of active cases soared to 108, the first time it has been above the 100-case level since Jan. 18. One new hospitalization was reported. The DOH portal Friday showed Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with seven beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, with six in intensive care and two on ventilators.
Other new cases in Yankton-area counties included: Bon Homme County, +1; Charles Mix County, +5; Clay County, +6; Douglas County, +3; Hutchinson County, +4; Turner County, +1; and Union County, +9.
Also, Charles Mix and Hutchinson counties each reported one new hospitalization.
Statewide, the number of active hospitalizations dropped for the fourth straight day, falling by four to 203.
The University of South Dakota online portal Friday showed 14 active cases (11 students, 3 staff), down one from Thursday. The number in quarantine/isolation also dropped by one to 26, including six on campus (-2).
Late Friday, the Yankton School District reported four active cases at Webster Elementary School, two at Yankton Middle School and one at Beadle Elementary School. Also, there were two cases contracted from outside the district.
Here is the list of active cases in area South Dakota counties as of Friday, including the numerical/percentage change from last Friday, Sept. 3: Bon Homme County — 18 active cases (+2 from last week, or 12.5%); Charles Mix County — 81 (+12, 17.3%); Clay County — 75 (+23, 44.2%); Douglas County — 21 (+6, 40%); Hutchinson County — 36 (+18, 50%); Turner County — 36 (0, 0%); Union County — 58 (+7, 13.7%); and Yankton County — 108 (+20, 22.7%).
