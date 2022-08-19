Commentary: The Heat And Drought Rule The Summer
Our land did not have enough recovery time to withstand our very typical mid-summer weather of heat and unpredictable, infrequent rain.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of the Yankton area — at least the Missouri River corridor counties on either side of the state line east of Yankton — have slipped back into an Extreme Drought rating. The corridor to the west is not much better, at a Severe Drought rating. The tier of counties to the north of Yankton are slightly better off, at a Moderate Drought rating.

