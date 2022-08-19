Commentary: The Heat And Drought Rule The Summer

Our land did not have enough recovery time to withstand our very typical mid-summer weather of heat and unpredictable, infrequent rain.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of the Yankton area — at least the Missouri River corridor counties on either side of the state line east of Yankton — have slipped back into an Extreme Drought rating. The corridor to the west is not much better, at a Severe Drought rating. The tier of counties to the north of Yankton are slightly better off, at a Moderate Drought rating.
Overall, we are dry!
And it’s not likely to get better. Even as there is now equal chance for at-, above-, and below-normal temperatures through the region for the remainder of the summer into the fall, climate outlook predictions via the Drought Monitor forecast below-normal precipitation through at least the end of November of this year.
Because of last winter’s extreme dry conditions, we need a prolonged season of atypically frequent rains to quench the Midwest’s tendency toward drought. We are thankful to have the rains that we have so far since last winter, but they are just not enough when matched with a normal summer.
Per the National Drought Mitigation Center, South Dakota does not currently report any impacts from the drought but Nebraska does. As a disclaimer, the Center compiles media reports as part of its evidence of drought impacts occurring so there is likely to be more local impacts than is documented. In Nebraska, including the northeast counties of the Yankton area, drought impacts recorded by the Center include agriculture, tourism and recreation, and particularly fire risk.
It's a little early yet to know how the drought may affect harvest, but some dryland producers in Nebraska have voiced concern about whether they’ll get any crop at all this year. Let’s hope they do.
According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, as of July 31, 47% of South Dakota’s topsoil and 39% of subsoil is short on soil moisture A total of 49% of the state’s topsoil and 57% of subsoil is adequate in soil moisture. Four% of both top- and subsoil has a surplus of soil moisture.
On the other side of the Missouri River, there is no surplus. Across Nebraska, 70% of the state’s topsoil and 69% of the subsoil is short on soil moisture.
In South Dakota, 65% of the state’s corn crop is in good to excellent condition and only 11% rated poor. In Nebraska, 54% of the corn crop is in good to excellent condition but 22% falls into poor quality.
In South Dakota, 65% of the state’s soybean crop is rated as good to excellent with just 7% as poor. In Nebraska, 57% of soybeans are in good to excellent condition with 17% in poor condition.
In South Dakota, 29% of pasture and range is in good to excellent condition but 37% is now rated as poor. In Nebraska, only 13% of the state’s pasture and range is good to excellent with a whopping 62% rated poor.
It is markedly rougher going in production agriculture south of the border.
