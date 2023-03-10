Farming Future
ivycole - stock.adobe.com

HURON — South Dakota family farmers and ranchers are in San Francisco working to develop policy that supports the future of their farms, ranches and rural communities during the 121 National Farmers Union Convention held March 5-7.

“The work you are doing here is big,” said Doug Sombke, President of South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU), during a breakfast meeting with Farmers Union members ahead of March 6 delegate session. “It is because of the work you do through grassroots policy that we are seeing positive updates to the 2023 Farm Bill and oversight of meat packers.”

