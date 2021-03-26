The South Dakota Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) is excited to announce an upcoming educational opportunity Thursday, April 1. Myrna Greenfield of Good Egg Marketing will be presenting “Reaching your Audience: Create a Digital Marketing Strategy.”
During this session, Greenfield will demonstrate how to develop a digital marketing strategy for reaching customers and increasing sales for your agricultural business. Whether you are tech savvy or an internet newbie, you will learn practical, specific skills for establishing and maintaining an online presence that works for you and your schedule.
Greenfield is the owner of Good Egg Marketing, a Boston-based business that provides marketing strategies and services for small farms, food entrepreneurs, and food-related non-profits. Greenfield is a frequent speaker at conferences and events. She is currently writing a book on modern marketing tactics for small farmers.
Members of SDSPA and the general public are invited to attend the online zoom webinar at 7 p.m. CDT on April 1. There is a fee to participate. Get the link to purchase your Eventbrite ticket by visiting https://sdspecialtyproducers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.