BROOKINGS — According to the USDA 2017 Census of Agriculture, approximately 30% of South Dakota farmers and ranchers are 65 years of age or older. Additionally, one in four producers is a beginning farmer with 10 or fewer years of experience. Due to the challenge of finding farmland, new producers often tend to smaller than average operations, in terms of both acres and value of production.

"Whether renting or purchasing, securing access to farmland continues to be a major barrier for newcomers and is preventing a generation of growers and producers from entering the industry,” said Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension livestock business management field specialist.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.