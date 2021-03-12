Every spring as calves hit the ground, we’re reminded about the importance of colostrum to calf health by beef publications and extension services. This message may seem redundant; nevertheless the necessity of colostrum to the near- and long-term health of the calf cannot be understated. There is simply no other action that occurs after the birth of the calf that will impact it in such a significant way.
The reason for this is the irreplaceability of the passive immunity transferred to the calf by colostrum. While we hope to build the calf’s immune system through vaccinations or give it a hand against bacteria through an antibiotic when warranted, the most effective means of fighting infection is present in that liquid gold that the cow produces at calving time. And if that colostrum is not taken within the window of opportunity, the calf will be a step behind for the rest of its life.
Consider a study published in the American Journal of Veterinary Research on this topic. The study followed calves born at the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center, both those that received adequate immunity from colostrum and those that did not. While the obvious struggles within the first 28 days were noted for the calves that had inadequate immunity, the most interesting finding was these calves had a three times greater risk of health challenges in the feedlot. In essence, the misfortune of not receiving enough immunity through colostrum had life-long influences on these calves.
If you background or finish your own calves after weaning, this means you will bear the brunt of the issues that occur the spring prior. Calves that need treatment for scours in the spring, likely due to poor immunity, will be more apt to be treated again in the fall. This makes extra vigilance early in life pay dividends.
To receive adequate immunity from colostrum, calves should nurse within two hours of birth. While the gut is not completely closed off until twenty-four hours post-partum, the closure begins at six hours. That’s why this first meal is so critical.
If you have reservations about whether a calf received its first meal or not, I would err on the side of caution. If needed, milk the cow out and tube feed the colostrum to the calf. It is recommended if you pull a calf you tube feed it colostrum. Calves born to a stressful birth will seldom nurse the cow adequately within two hours of life.
In general, two quarts of colostrum will provide adequate immunity. These two quarts do not have to be given in a single feeding, but can be split into two feedings. This may be helpful to not overload a small calf.
When supplementing colostrum to a calf, using milk from its mother or another cow from the herd is the best. These animals are exposed to the pathogens most common on your place, making their milk the best source of immunity to those bugs. Colostrum can be saved for future use by freezing in a zip-lock bag, and then thawing in warm water when needed.
If that is not possible, purchase dried colostrum to rehydrate and administer. When looking at dried colostrum options, keep in mind not all products are the same. Those made from actual colostrum are more expensive, but offer much better protection than products made from bovine plasma.
We all know colostrum is important, but often we understate how important it is. I would rather take the time to get colostrum in a calf after birth than to IV it for scours in the spring and treat it for pneumonia in the fall. If you’re calving this year, have some frozen or dried colostrum on hand. It will pay dividends going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.