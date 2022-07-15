I’m not sure about you, but so far this spring and summer have given me the pleasure of talking with my home insurance agent on a semi-regular basis. There’s been several humdingers for storms that have taken their toll on sheds, roofs, grain bins and other things. And I’ll bet a $100 bill we haven’t seen the last of this weather either.
Riotous weather brings that potential for destruction to not just the aforementioned structures, but livestock and livestock facilities as well. High winds, high water and tornados can destroy fencing, scatter animals and injure several in the process. With the way things have been going this year, now is a good time to ask yourself what you might do if you have a weather-related emergency involving your livestock.
Speaking from second-hand experience, I’ve seen these situations occur before with other folks’ animals. Flooding has cut off cattle from feed trucks, tornados have obliterated feedyard fencing and winds have blown debris that cut horses. Though it’s almost impossible to predict every situation, making a plan for the likely issues will go a long way if you’re ever unfortunate enough to be a part of a disaster.
To begin with making a plan, start with the basics. If you can’t deliver feed and water the way you currently do in an emergency, what would be your first plan B? For example, if you lost power to your facility, do you have a tank to haul water from another source and a means to deliver that water to the livestock? With feed, if your silage and commodities were out of commission, do you have hay stacked in a separate location that could be brought in to get the cattle by?
In certain situations, the main issue may be that you can no longer keep the animals in their normal location. This could include a storm destroying fencing, high water rising or that moving the animals to a new source of feed is easier than moving the feed to the animals. In this case, where would you go and how would you get the animals there? As the number of animals needing to be moved increases, the logistics of moving them get more complicated. If your load outs are gone or inaccessible, do you have another option for loading out?
Though we are tempted to prep for these situations as to what we will do, the reality is we may not be doing anything. The disaster may have incapacitated us, at least temporarily, and we can’t activate this plan for the livestock. In this case, having a person who is not on-site as your backup is critical. Consider a family member, veterinarian or feed representative as the main contact person. Make sure they have a copy of your plan and specify the situations where you want them to have responsibility over the livestock instead of you. Since it’s quite possible this individual will not be able to devote 100% of his or her time to your plan, make sure to have a couple of other people in place as helpers.
This article has several unanswered questions. These questions are unresolved because they are starter questions for you to ask about your operation. Since each farm is different, they will be answered differently in every situation. However, by having a plan in place, even if Mother Nature throws a curve ball at you and you have to roll with her punches, your livestock will be better able to “weather” the storms that roll your way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.