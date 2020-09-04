WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has announced new features on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farmers.gov website designed to help facilitate the employment of H-2A workers.
“My mission from the beginning of my time as Secretary was to make USDA the most effective, most efficient, most customer-focused department in the entire federal government – these changes to Farmers.gov are doing just that. USDA’s goal is to help farmers navigate the complex H-2A program that is administered by Department of Labor, Department of Homeland Security, and the State Department so hiring a farm worker is an easier process,” said Secretary Perdue. “President Trump knows how essential these workers are to our farmers and America’s food supply chain. We will continue working to streamline these and other processes to better serve our customers across the country.”
Background:
The primary new H-2A features on Farmers.gov include:
• A real-time dashboard that enables farmers to track the status of their eligible employer application and visa applications for temporary nonimmigrant workers;
• Streamlining the login information so if a farmer has an existing login.gov account they can save multiple applications tracking numbers for quick look-up at any time;
• Enables easy access to the Department of Labor’s (DOL) Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG);
• Allows farmers to track time-sensitive actions taken in the course of Office of Foreign Labor Certification’s (OFLC) adjudication of temporary labor certification applications;
• Allowing for farmers to access all application forms on-line.
All information can be found at www.farmers.gov/manage/h2a.
In 2018, Secretary Perdue unveiled farmers.gov, a dynamic, mobile-friendly public website combined with an authenticated portal where customers can apply for programs, process transactions and manage accounts. With feedback from customers and field employees who serve those customers, Farmers.gov delivers farmer-focused features through an agile, iterative process to deliver the greatest immediate value to America’s agricultural producers – helping farmers and ranchers do right, and feed everyone.
SDSU breeders have new weapon to fight wheat scab
Wheat breeders at South Dakota State University will have a new weapon to fight scab, a devastating fungal disease that affects wheat and barley, thanks to funding from the Agricultural Research Service through the U.S. Wheat and Barley Scab Initiative.
Winter wheat breeder Sunish Sehgal and spring wheat breeder Karl Glover are purchasing a near-infrared seed sorter that can quickly identify and remove seeds damaged by Fusarium head blight, also known as scab. The machine can also sort by color, size and protein content using 2D and 3D cameras as well as near-infrared spectrometry, which measures reflected light.
Each wheat breeder receives approximately $100,000 annually through the scab initiative, but this year’s allotment contained additional funding to purchase the seed sorter. Glover’s 2020 grant is for $166,930 and Sehgal’s is for $191,000. The wheat breeding programs are part of the South Dakota Agricultural Research Station.
“We are the first wheat breeding program in the United States to acquire this state-of-the-art machine,” said Sehgal, who is an associate professor of agronomy, horticulture and plant science. “The instrument will not only sort good kernels from bad (Fusarium-damaged), but gives us the percentage of good kernels for each variety.”
Glover, a professor in agronomy, horticulture and plant science department, said, “This machine will do hundreds of seeds a minute and will help in terms of screening lines we are developing.” It not only saves time, but also eliminates the variability inherent in manually sorting and counting kernels.
In addition, Sehgal plans to work with the Swiss company that manufactures the sorter to develop a means of identifying seeds that have scab mycotoxins growing inside them. “These kernels cannot be caught unless you do a DON (deoxynivalenol mycotoxin) laboratory analysis; however, quantifying DON content using mass spectrometry is an opportunity which we wish to explore.” Previous studies have shown some promising results using near-infrared imaging.
Glover examining spring wheat in FHB resistance screening nursery
Spring wheat breeder Karl Glover examines varieties in the Fusarium head blight resistance screening nursery.
Importance of weather to scab
“When temperatures are in the high 70s to 90s and there is plenty of humidity conditions, are good for scab development (spores),” Glover explained. When this occurs while the wheat is flowering, infection rates are typically high because the spores germinate in the floral structures of the head. The fungal disease reduces the flow of water and nutrients to developing kernels, dramatically shrinking yields. In addition, it produces mycotoxins that make the grain unfit for human or animal consumption.
When it comes to scab resistance in spring wheat, Glover said, “Brick (variety) has not yet been consistently surpassed for that trait, though new materials that are nearly as resistant are better in terms of yield and protein content.”
In terms of winter wheat, Sehgal points to Lyman, Redfield and Oahe as having moderate resistance to scab. However, he sees much room for improvement.
Increasing scab resistance
Sehgal is also collaborating with wheat breeders at The Ohio State University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to use genomic data to predict scab resistance without testing all varieties. “We are doing 200 tests in two different locations and using the data to predict how 400 to 600 varieties will fare.”
Seghal checking wheat plots
Winter wheat breeder Sunish Sehgal checks his plots at the South Dakota State University plots near Aurora.
Years of research worldwide resulted in the identification of several minor and a few major FHB resistance genes, but the underlying mechanism of resistance was largely unknown. However, recently a few studies have suggested some of these genes actually facilitate Fusarium infection in wheat; therefore, loss of function in these genes could lead to resistance, Sehgal explained.
“We are developing EMS (ethyl methane sulfonate) mutation populations to identify lines in which gene(s) utilized by Fusarium for infection are truncated or silenced leading to a resistance response,” he said. These projects are supported by the Wheat and Barley Scab Initiative and the South Dakota Wheat Commission through checkoff funding.
“Scab is a very important disease,” Sehgal said. “We used to have 4 million acres of wheat and now we have 1.5 million — and one of the major reasons is scab.”
Because weather conditions in eastern South Dakota tend to be conducive to blight, Sehgal said, “This has pushed wheat west.” By developing varieties with greater scab resistance, the SDSU wheat breeders hope to see more producers planting wheat.
