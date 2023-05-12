PIERRE — The benefits of improved soil health for agricultural producers and gardeners are numerous and valuable — reduced input costs, improved profitability, drought and flood resilience, reduced erosion, improved water quality, increased wildlife habitat, and more.

Just as there are many benefits to healthy soil, there are many ways to start adopting soil health practices. The first steps can vary with each individual operation, and sometimes, they can be relatively simple.

