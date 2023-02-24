BROOKINGS — The I-29 Moo University Dairy Beef Short Course is scheduled for March 28 as part of the pre-educational events for the Central Plains Dairy Expo. It will be held in rooms 8, 9 and 10 in the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

SDSU Extension is a member of the I-29 Moo University, a multi-state learning community established to connect Extension dairy specialists and producers from South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska to share research, workshops, webinars, newsletters, on-farm tours and networking opportunities.

