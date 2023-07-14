BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension and the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service will host a Precision Cover Crop Demonstration Day starting at 9 a.m. on July 20 near Brookings.

The day will start with demonstrations of a rainfall simulator, electrical conductivity, and drone usage at the research field, which is north of the SDSU Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and 22nd Avenue. After the on-site activities, there will be indoor presentations on the SDSU campus.

