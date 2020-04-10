LYONS, Neb. — The Center for Rural Affairs has honored individuals with nine awards, including recognition for policy advocacy, food work, and small business.
The awards are:
• Seventh Generation Award: Paul Olson, Lincoln, Nebraska
• Citizenship Award: Mark and Connie Tjemeland, McCallsburg, Iowa
• Bob Steffen Pioneer Award: Hank Miller, Bloomfield, Nebraska
• Rural Enterprise Assistance Project (REAP) Entrepreneur Award: Mary Rosa and Eduardo Morales, Columbus, Nebraska
• REAP Friend Award: Patty Plugge, Tekamah, Nebraska
• REAP Extra Mile Award: Tina Biteghe Bi Ndong, West Point, Nebraska
• Women Business Center Entrepreneur Award: Megan Gewecke, Kearney, Nebraska
• Latino Business Center Entrepreneur Award: Yomara Hernandez, Schuyler, Nebraska
• Latino Business Center Partner Award: Jeanne Schieffer and Sandie Fischer, Columbus, Nebraska
Established in 1973, the Center for Rural Affairs is a private, non-profit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action oriented programs addressing social, economic, and environmental issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.