Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Showers in the morning, becoming a steady rain in the afternoon. Windy. High 51F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 38F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.