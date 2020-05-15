BROOKINGS — The South Dakota State University College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and the College of Education and Human Sciences announce that the Eminent Leaders in Agriculture, Family and Community award program is canceled for 2020.
“The Eminent Leaders award program is a much-anticipated tradition we look forward to every September,” said Jill Thorngren, Dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences. “Given the unprecedented times we are experiencing, we made the heavy-hearted decision to postpone this year’s event and look forward to celebrating outstanding honorees in 2021.”
Individuals nominated for the 2020 Eminent Leaders in Agriculture, Family and Community Award will be included in the selection pool in 2021. The planning committee is considering having additional honorees and allowing for posthumous selection in 2021. Nominators are welcome to make modifications to existing nominations at any time.
“The Eminent Leaders award program allows us to recognize individuals who have made tremendous impacts within our agricultural sectors and their communities,” said John Killefer, South Dakota Corn Endowed Dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences. “The situations that we find ourselves in during the COVID-19 pandemic have caused us to prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved with this outstanding program.”
If you have questions, contact Angela Loftesness at angela.loftesness@sdstate.edu or 605-688-6732.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.