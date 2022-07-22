BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension and Nebraska Extension will host their collaborative 2022 Forage Field Day at the University of Nebraska Haskell Ag Lab on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT.
The Haskell Ag Lab Eastern Nebraska Research & Extension Farm is located at 57905 866 Road, Concord, Nebraska.
“We are excited to partner with UNL on this field day,” said Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Field and Forage Specialist. “Forages are a vital crop to South Dakota, and we look forward to offering producers an opportunity to network and expand their knowledge base through demonstrations and presentations at this event.”
The Forage Field Day is designed to provide hands-on and classroom learning and networking experience for forage growers in South Dakota, Nebraska and the surrounding areas. The program focuses on many trending topics within the industry and will feature speakers from both academia and production.
AGENDA
• 10 a.m. — Cover Crops/Alternative Forages: Pete Sexton, associate professor and SDSU Extension Sustainable Cropping Systems Specialist, and Brad Rops, SDSU Southeast Research Farm Operations Manager
• 11 a.m. — Nitrogen and Forages: “Saving Fertilizer Costs,” Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist
• Noon — Lunch
• 1 p.m. — Full Season Grazing: Doug Steffen, producer, Crofton, Nebrask
• 1:30 p.m. — Raising Crops for Grain vs. Silage: Boadwine Farms, Baltic, South Dakota
• 2:20 p.m. — A Silage Harvest Management Overview, “From Top to Bottom,” Becky Arnold, Lallemand Animal Nutrition
• 3:40 p.m. — Speaker panel discussion
• 4:15 p.m. — Wrap-up and survey
• 4:30 p.m. — Optional research farm tour
Those interested in attending can register for the field day by visiting the SDSU Extension events page. Registration closes July 29. CCA credits are available.
For questions and more information, contact Kiernan Brandt, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, at (605) 882-5140 or Kiernan.Brandt@sdstate.edu, or Ben Beckman, Assistant Nebraska Extension Educator, at (402) 254-6821 or ben.beckman@unl.edu.
