BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension encourages producers to attend The Northern Plains Forage Association informational meeting March 29-30 during the Central Plains Dairy Expo at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
The meetings will last from 2-3 p.m. each day and will provide information regarding the status of the association and upcoming events and activities. There will also be a 30-minute presentation by Jack Davis, SDSU Extension Crops Business Management Field Specialist, on hay supplies, use and leftovers.
“Hay stocks have been a big issue over the past year. We look forward to bringing in Jack Davis to learn more about the current situation and potential issues that could arise for 2023,” said Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Forage Field Specialist.
The Northern Plains Forage Association is a partnership of forage growers and industry partners, including SDSU Extension, formed at the beginning of 2023. For more information, visit the Northern Plains Forage Association Facebook Page @NPForage.
This month’s meeting, sponsored by Dellait, is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about The Northern Plains Forage Association. No registration is required.
“Forages play a huge role in the South Dakota ag economy. The Northern Plains Forage Association is a new, local group looking to bring together forage and livestock producers as well as industry representatives, to create a more unified education and leadership network in our region,” Bauder said.
For more information, contact Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Forage Field Specialist, at 605-995-7378 or Sara.Bauder@sdstate.edu.
