BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension encourages producers to attend The Northern Plains Forage Association informational meeting March 29-30 during the Central Plains Dairy Expo at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

The meetings will last from 2-3 p.m. each day and will provide information regarding the status of the association and upcoming events and activities. There will also be a 30-minute presentation by Jack Davis, SDSU Extension Crops Business Management Field Specialist, on hay supplies, use and leftovers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.