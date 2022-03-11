America’s farmers are on the frontlines in the fight against climate change and USDA is invested in climate smart solutions that improve the profitability of growers. That’s why from now until this coming Tuesday, March 15, if you planted cover crops and have coverage under most crop insurance policies you are likely eligible to receive premium support of $5 per acre.
We want to help producers maintain cover crop systems, which serve a variety of farm conservation purposes, such as erosion control and nitrate reduction, amid a financially challenging time. The Pandemic Cover Crop Program, or PCCP, provides premium support to farmers who insured their spring crop with most insurance policies and planted a qualifying cover crop during the 2021 crop year.
Last year, farmers across the country, like Jeff O’Connor, reported their cover crops and received financial support. USDA provided a total of $59.5 million in PCCP subsidies.
“Obviously, the monetary savings is important,” Jeff says about the PCCP subsidy. “It provides savings in an area, crop insurance, where the cover crop practice actually does reduce risk to the producer and USDA.”
Don’t miss the opportunity for financial support. Producers must file a Report of Acreage form (FSA-578) for cover crops with USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) by Tuesday, March 15, 2022. To file the form, contact your local USDA Service Center.
