Standby generators play a key role in maintaining critical farm operations when weather or other circumstances cause electrical power outages.
It may be easy to overlook basic maintenance activities related to standby generators. However, the last thing anyone wants to experience in an emergency is failure of the power source they’re counting on.
“A generator owner’s manual provides model-specific instructions for maintaining the machine,” Aaron Yoder, associate professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Public Health, Department of Environmental, Agricultural and Occupational Health, says. “As with most equipment like this, maintenance is critical to both the operation and life span of the generator.”
If there’s no access to an operator’s manual for an older generator, a manual may be obtained online, through the equipment manufacturer, or a company that manufactures similar/same generators.
Generally, the manual will contain a maintenance checklist and timeline for completing maintenance tasks.
“If you know there’s a potential storm or adverse conditions on the near horizon, it’s a good practice to start the generator before the event and check it over,” Yoder says.
Keeping the generator clean requires checking any area where dirt, dust, or rodents might invade the generator.
“If a mouse or a bird builds a nest in the exhaust or air intake, there’s a risk of fire if the generator gets hot during operation,” Yoder says.
Inspecting the generator switch for dust and dirt can help avoid development of stray voltage or electrical malfunction.
Propane is often the fuel of choice for a standby generator unless a supply of natural gas is available. One key safety element when using a generator, regardless of the way it’s fueled, is ensuring that the generator is used in a well-vented, open area so exhaust buildup doesn’t occur. It’s common to place a generator within some type of structure to keep rain, snow, etc. off from it. It’s critical to make sure that the area is well ventilated because the carbon monoxide generated by the equipment is odorless and can be deadly when significant amounts are inhaled by any living being.
The National Ag Safety Database (NASD) recommends that:
• Large engine generators should be located in a building, preferably a heated building;
• Inlet and outlet air ducts must be large enough to carry off excess heat. They should be open at least a half a square foot for each 1,000 watts of generator capacity;
• Combustion fumes must be carried outdoors safely. Exhaust pipes must be at least six inches from combustible material;
• Testing the generator once it’s installed and completing an inspection for stray voltage or any other electrical issue will help ensure the equipment is ready for use when it’s needed;
• When it’s time to replace a generator or purchase one for the first time, some considerations in selecting the appropriate model include buying one that has the capacity to handle the necessary power.
“Using a generator that doesn’t supply adequate power could lead to overheating the equipment and result in a fire,” Yoder says. “If you buy the equipment through an exchange marketplace, double check the generator specifications to make sure it’s the right size for your operation.”
A full-load system will power the entire farmstead. Automatic engine-powered, full-load systems will begin furnishing power immediately, or up to 30 seconds after the power goes off. Power-take-off (PTO) systems cost about half as much as an engine-operated unit.
“A standby generator is a wise investment because it could prevent costly losses during a power failure,” Yoder says. “As with any other agricultural equipment, know how to safely operate and maintain the equipment so it functions properly, and you and your family are safe at the end of the day.”
———
Funding for this educational article comes from the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.