BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension is hosting cattle Artificial Insemination (AI) School in Philip and Brookings this fall. The school in Philip will be held at South Dakota State University’s (SDSU) Cottonwood Field Station on Nov. 4-6. The school in Brookings will be held at SDSU’s Cow-Calf Education and Research Facility on Nov. 20-22.
“AI School will teach participants overall herd management for reproductive success and profitability,” says Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.
The first day of the school will consist of classroom training pertaining to AI techniques, reproductive-tract anatomy, heat detection, AI equipment and semen handling. On the second and third days, morning sessions will focus on practicing hands-on AI techniques. The afternoon sessions will include classroom training on topics such as bull selection, EPD, heat synchronization, herd management and nutrition.
This school is limited to eight participants in Philip and 20 participants in Brookings. Individuals must register to participate, and the fee covers the cost of educational materials, supplies, facility and cow use.
For more information and to register for the school in Philip or Brookings, contact Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, at 605-374-4177 or robin.salverson@sdstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.