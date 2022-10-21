PIERRE — Healthy soil requires healthy, active biology beneath the surface. This includes bacteria and fungi. While the five principles of soil health — soil cover, minimal disturbance, living roots, diversity, and livestock integration — all work to protect and promote these critical organisms, some researchers and producers are experimenting with methods to jumpstart the growth of soil biology to improve soil health.

One popular method is to grow fungi and bacteria in a compost pile and then use the compost to make a liquid extract that can be applied to fields using foliar sprays, in-furrow treatments, and seed coatings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.