With most of the cows in this part of the world out on cornstalks at this time, we’re kind of coasting on autopilot for a while; well, at least until the snow flies and the cows come home for the winter. While grazing cornstalks is a wonderful way to feed cows and quite helpful in a no-till situation, the disadvantage is when a cow has a health issue she is a long ways away from a facility where we can treat her.
In this and other situations where we don’t have a cattle facility handy, there’s three options. One is to load the animal in a trailer and move them to a facility. The second is the old rope and treat method. The third is to utilize a remote delivery system, most commonly referred to as a dart gun.
Using a dart gun to treat cattle correctly is a finicky topic. There is no denying the convenience factor, and honestly convenience of treatment leads to more timely treatment, which is better for cattle welfare. However, there is a right way to use a dart gun to treat the animal. Conversely, there are several wrong ways to do things that affect meat quality, effective treatment and animal welfare. Knowing how to use this tool correctly is the difference between a good treatment and creating a bigger problem.
There are two basic types of dart guns on the market. One is propelled by a small, blank cartridge of various sizes. The other uses compressed air like a BB gun. Knowing what cartridge or the correct number of pumps to use for each sized dart is necessary for success. Too little power, it bounces off the animal. Too much it can go too far, a problem that is far more likely with the cartridge gun than the air gun.
This load also changes based upon the distance to the animal. To eliminate that variable, try to use the gun at the same range every time. Also keep in mind that calves have thinner skin than cows or bulls and will need less power to deliver the medication correctly. Small calves should never be darted because the possibility of over-penetration is too high.
Practice with the gun using the correct sized darts before you attempt to use it on a cow or calf. While simple, these tools have a few tricks to making them work right. This way you can make sure it is correctly sighted in and you are comfortable with it before going live.
Once you are comfortable with the dart gun, the next step is to correctly diagnose the animal’s health issue before delivering medication. These medications are not cheap, nor are the darts, so we want to make sure this will help before we commit to treatment. Our cattle mediations that can be remotely delivered are only valuable for footrot and uncomplicated pneumonia. If an animal is lame from a non-infectious disease, a darted medication is useless. The same goes for hardware disease. If you are unsure of what the exact condition is your animal is suffering from, it would be better to catch it and bring it to your veterinarian.
With a correct diagnosis we can select the correct medication. Due to the limited capacity of a dart gun, a low-dose macrolide antibiotic is simply the only choice for treatment. When using these products, select the size of dart that will allow you to give the entire dose to a calf in one dart. If the dosage is in between two sizes, select the larger sized dart and fill the remainder of the volume with sterile water.
With the load, drug and dosage selected, the last step is to correctly deliver the medicine. Always give these shots in the neck in the same area other shots would be administered. Take a look at a BQA chart prior to delivery — you’ll notice that area is much smaller than anticipated because it does not include the entire neck.
As previously mentioned, deliver the medication at a pre-set distance on an animal standing still and perfectly broadside. Pick a time of day when your wind interference will be minimal. Once the medication is delivered, take the time to pick up the dart after it falls from the animal. This will keep it from being stepped on or going through a tire at a later date.
Dart guns are very handy tools and in specific situations are the lowest stress means of treating an animal. However, the margin for error is tiny if our goal is to do our job correct. If you are going to use a dart gun to treat cattle, take the time to completely diagnose the problem, understand the tool and how to use it well. This way, our treatments will have a positive impact on the cow or calf.
