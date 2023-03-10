Snow along with gusty winds this morning. Then becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. High 37F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming WNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
BROOKINGS — The I-29 Moo University Dairy Beef Short Course is scheduled for March 28 as part of the pre-educational events for the Central Plains Dairy Expo. It will be held in rooms 8, 9 and 10 in the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
SDSU Extension is a member of the I-29 Moo University, a multi-state learning community established to connect Extension dairy specialists and producers from South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska to share research, workshops, webinars, newsletters, on-farm tours and networking opportunities.
This year’s event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include presentations on producer perspectives on crossbreeding dairy cattle with beef breeds, implant strategies to promote growth, and feeding and nutrition management. Leading experts on the topics include Dr. Tara Felix, Penn State University; Dr. Dale Woerner, Texas Tech University; Alfredo DiCostanzo, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Nathan Pyatt, Elanco; Dr. Jeremy Schefers, Milk Specialties; and Dr. Sheri Bierman, Cattle Nutrition Services. For a full schedule of the day, visit https://extension.sdstate.edu/events and search for “moo.”
Registration fee will include the short course and lunch, with proceedings available digitally. College students may register for half price. Pre-registration is requested by March 21 and limited to 130 attendees on a first-come, first-served basis.
To register, visit https://go.iastate.edu/OFSVS8 or mail the registration fee to Fred Hall at 400 Central Ave., NW, Suite 700, Orange City, IA, 51041. Include your contact information and any dietary restrictions.
For more information, contact Heidi Carroll, Extension Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist & Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator, at 605-688-6623 or heidi.carroll@sdstate.edu; or Fred Hall, Dairy Specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, at 712-737-4230 or fredhall@iastate.edu. For more information about the I-29 Moo University Collaboration and programs, visit www.i-29moou.com.
