ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of 19 new farmer-leaders to serve on the United Soybean Board (USB). In addition, 24 farmer-leaders were reappointed. Forty-six leaders and alternates will serve three-year terms, and one new appointed member will serve a one-year term. Leaders will be sworn in for service during the USB December Meeting in St. Charles, Missouri.

“We are thrilled about this group of directors joining us, whether they are new or returning farmer-leaders,” said Ralph Lott, USB Chair and farmer from New York. “Each of them offers different expertise and industry insights that will assist with making strategic checkoff investments to benefit all U.S. soybean farmers now and looking at what’s ahead.”

