Earlier this month, I attended one of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts' first town hall meetings with local landowners concerned with President Joe Biden's 30x30 plan.
Rebranded as the America the Beautiful initiative, 30x30 refers to provisions included in Biden's Jan. 27 Executive Order 14008 under Section 216. Here is a plan to place at least 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters into permanent natural preservation by 2030. The reasoning: part of the U.S.’s approach to climate change. The how: No one knows. Biden's administration specified in June that any programs would be voluntary, though EO14008 calls for strategies that would motivate broad participation by local officials and agricultural landowners. I imagine money will be a strong incentive.
Ricketts, at least 15 other governors, a growing number of county governments, and many local control and private property rights advocates as well as agricultural landowners feel that actions taken by the Biden administration prior to EO 14008...including a Feb. 11 order by Biden's then-Acting U.S. Secretary of the Interior that rescinded a previous order by President Donald Trump's Secretary of the Interior to restrict the scope of State and Federal land acquisitions. The rescinded order had specified that any gains in land must occur with voluntary, willing sellers. Now that clause no longer exists.
30x30 opponents are especially concerned that this order rescission occurred within a close time frame to when the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, which was previously operating on $900 million annually...no small change…received a $45 million boost in annual funding. That does look suspicious.
Ricketts seems to be working proactively in the best interest of Nebraska's and America’s private agricultural landowners. As are many of us, our governor is not sold on the theory that climate change is rooted in man-made global warming any more than part of the Earth's natural cycle of atmospheric warming.
The problem is, supposedly 97% of climate scientists...according to the Center for American Progress...are behind the man-made climate change theory. So, naturally, Ricketts is getting all kinds of pushback nationally.
As a quick aside, the Center for American Progress is what has been pushing the 30x30 agenda. So that points to a conflict of interest.
Of course, just because "everyone" is doing something or believes something doesn't make it necessarily truth. I always remind my kids that these kinds of things ... climate change, evolution, big bang and anything else that ends with the word "theory" are just that: a theory.
According to the Merriam-Webster online dictionary, the definition of "theory" is "a plausible or scientifically acceptable general principle or body of principles offered to explain phenomena."
Breaking that down, "plausible" doesn't translate exactly to fact. "Scientifically acceptable" holds a little more weight, but the word "fact" doesn't exist in the definition, and I think that's important to keep in mind. A theory is an idea.
Time, experience and continued research may increasingly point toward the theory of man-made climate change, but theories remain theories because they can't be absolutely proven. Scientists are trying to draw in the lines between the dots of data they've collected from various points in time, recently and anciently through ice cores, petrified tree rings, and other natural samples. Filling in the gaps with an idea is not quite the same as an inference.
Personally, I don't have an opinion either way on man-made climate change. The data points to rising atmospheric temperatures and increased carbon dioxide levels. There seems to be a plausible correlation to fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions. But, for me, plausible does not equate certainty. This data is a snapshot in time. There are too many wide open gaps for me to comfortably draw a solid conclusion on whether the global warming happening now is abnormal or just part of the natural cycle of the Earth. And if the climate change happening now is abnormal, I’m not convinced that it is apocalyptic.
As far as Ricketts' theory that Biden's 30x30 plan could end up in a sort of land grab, there are also gaps.
But there is one fact that is blindingly evident ... Ricketts is getting criticized for doing exactly what 30x30 proponents are doing: being proactive in protecting their interests.
And that is something I can be 100% certain on ... nothing is a red flag like hypocrisy.
