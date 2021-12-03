SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota Soybean Association (SDSA) connects agriculture producers with thought leaders and industry supporters during the 17th AgOutlook Trade Show & Conference Dec. 9, 2021, in Sioux Falls at the Best Western Ramkota Exhibit Hall (3200 W Maple St).
“As farmers, I think we can always learn something new to help us prepare for the next growing season,” said Jordan Scott, a Valley Springs farmer and SDSA President. “Because the farming landscape is changing so fast, I rely on AgOutlook and other farm shows to keep up with the latest information I need to make decisions for our family’s farm.”
Scott says producers can count on receiving valuable information and resources during the one-day conference because AgOutlook topics and speakers are selected by farmers just like them.
“Our entire board is made up of South Dakota farmers. When choosing speakers, we think about the challenges we face on our farms and the information we need to make decisions moving forward,” Scott said.
The 2021 AgOutlook speakers include meteorologist, Andrew Pritchard; marketing strategist, Tregg Cronin; speaker and author, V.J. Smith and others. The event begins at 7:45 a.m. with an Early Riser Breakfast Session and runs until 5 p.m.
The AgOutlook 2021 agenda includes:
• 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Vendor set-up
• 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Early Riser Breakfast Sessions
• 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. — Economics of Conservation Practices
• 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Women’s Program
• 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Trade Show Open
• 11:30 a.m. to Noon — Meal in Trade Show Area
• 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Social Hour in Trade Show Area
• 5 p.m. — Trade Show Closes
SDSA will host a Uniting Agriculture Social on Dec. 8 beginning at 7 p.m. in the Best Western Ramkota Washington/Lincoln Room.
For registration and to learn more, visit SDSoybean.org or contact the South Dakota Soybean office at 605-330-9942.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.