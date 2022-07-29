PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) and the South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) will recognize longstanding South Dakota family farms and ranches through the Century Farm and Ranch program.

To qualify for the program, a family must have retained continuous ownership of at least 80 acres of original farmland for 100 years or more. If the family ownership has reached 125 or 150 years, families may apply for recognition as a Quasquicentennial or a Sesquicentennial farm or ranch. Documentation of the original date of purchase must be included with the application.

