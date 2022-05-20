BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension, in collaboration with Nebraska Extension and K-State Research and Extension, will host a series of Diversifying with Small Ruminants workshops.
Adding small ruminants to an operation has both economic and ecological benefits. The program will address frequently asked questions and other considerations about integrating a small ruminant enterprise.
"There has been growing interest in adding sheep to an operation because it can improve pastures as well as cash flows,” said Jaelyn Quintana, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist. “We are excited to begin a three-state program that can help producers get started raising sheep and gain knowledge from successful diversified operations."
Topics covered at the workshops will include multispecies grazing, sheep production, nutrition and product marketing. Each event will end with an open discussion with local producers who have successfully managed diversified operations.
Speakers will include Jaelyn Quintana, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist; Alison Crane, K-State Extension Small Ruminant Specialist; Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension Educator; and Lisa Surber, South Dakota Sheep Grower’s Association Executive Secretary.
The program schedule is as follows:
• June 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in Salina, Kansas (Rolling Hills Zoo 625 N Hedville Rd, Salina, KS 67401)
• June 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in O’Neill, Nebraska (Knights of Columbus Building, 408 W. Douglass St. O’Neill, NE 68763)
• June 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in Chamberlain (AmericInn, 1981 E King St, Chamberlain, SD 57325)
To register, visit the SDSU Extension events page. Registration closes June 1. There is a fee to participate. Lunch will be provided at each workshop.
