If the good Lord smiles upon us by the time this goes to print and we get a healthy dose of rain, then we should have grass to send cows out on this spring. And when cows go out to grass, they seldom go alone. No, I’m not referring to their calves or the bulls that accompany them, but a much smaller sized passenger — internal parasites.
Worms affect cattle in multiple ways, but here on the Northern Plains seldom do we see clinical signs of disease from internal parasites. Rather, their effects are more subtle, robbing pounds off the calves we wean in the fall. To combat this menace, we have a plethora of de-worming options on the market. But this variety leads to confusion about what product is best to use and what is the right time to use it.
If your goal is to de-worm cattle while they are going to grass, there are certain options that will work the best for that situation. To know what those are, we need to understand how parasite infections are multiplied in the first place. Armed with this information, choosing the correct product becomes simpler.
Internal parasites have a specific life cycle which must be completed in its entirety for the parasite to reproduce. For our cows at this time, there are a few parasites that hung out in the animal all winter. These worms formed a cyst in the wall of the omasum (the third stomach) and are just beginning to erupt with the warmer weather. They will lay eggs that are shed in manure.
Now these eggs hatch in the manure into microscopic larvae. The larvae then migrate through the morning dew to a nearby blade of grass. This migration is key to the parasite lifecycle—if there isn’t a susceptible grazing animal to eat the larvae, the larvae die. Hence, for a de-wormer to work it has to be active in the cow’s system during the grazing season. It is also important to note that the closer to the ground the cows graze, the less distance the worms have to travel. Short pastures transmit more parasites than taller grasses.
Once the cow ingests the larvae, it goes into the digestive tract where it matures and releases more eggs, thereby completing the lifecycle and multiplying itself. As mentioned in the previous paragraph, the key to breaking this cycle is to have active parasite control while cows are grazing.
If the de-wormer is to be given at processing before going to grass, the de-wormer must have a residual effect that will extend into the grazing season. This removes the oral, white wormer from contention to be used at this time, as they do not have a residual effect. Rather, if you plan on using a white wormer to de-worm then it is best applied after Independence Day, when the cows have already grazed for a couple months.
While pour-ons have been a popular choice for a number of years because they add some fly control, the current recommendation is to not use them. Pour-on products are not as effective at killing worms, which means that you will still have worms in the cows system after application. This also increases the likelihood the worms can become resistant.
The best choice then is an injectable wormer that has a residual effect. There are a couple products on the marketplace that fit this bill. With different duration of efficacy and price points, this is an opportunity to discuss with your veterinarian what option is the best fit for you.
When you take cows to grass this spring, if you just want to take the four-legged critters consider using a de-wormer. The best option would be an injectable product with a residual effect. Without the worms, your calves will not have to fight as much for energy from their dams and consequently have better gains on pasture.
