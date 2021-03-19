PIERRE — For the final session in its March Planning Webinar series, the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition will host the “Five Principles Tools and Road to Travel” discussion at 1 p.m. CDT March 24.
This free one-hour webinar will offer a discussion led by South Dakota State University Extension Soils Field Specialist Anthony Bly that will include X-ray data on the benefits of soil health principles. There will also be a roundtable discussion with producers and professionals on the benefits of the five principles system of soil health, how it can be implemented, and the tools that can be used to do so.
To learn more about this webinar, which is being provided with assistance from Natural Resources Conservation Service South Dakota, SDSU Extension, South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources and South Dakota Association of Conservation Districts, visit tinyurl.com/Mar24-five-principles.
