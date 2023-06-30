BERESFORD — The South Dakota State University Southeast Research Farm Field Day will be held on July 11 near Beresford, with tours beginning at 1:30 p.m. CST.

SDSU professors and Extension specialists will share information about ongoing research projects at the Southeast Farm. The tour is open to the public and continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisers will be available.

