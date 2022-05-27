PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) and the South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) will recognize longstanding South Dakota family farms and ranches through the Century Farm and Ranch program.
To qualify for the program, a family must have retained continuous ownership of at least 80 acres of original farmland for 100 years or more. If the family ownership has reached 125 or 150 years, families may apply for recognition as a Quasquicentennial or a Sesquicentennial farm or ranch. Documentation of the original date of purchase must be included with the application.
The South Dakota Farm and Ranch recognition program honors South Dakota families who have owned their farm or ranch for 100, 125 or 150 years. Century farms and ranches are celebrated annually at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. This year’s recognition event is being held on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. on the South Dakota Farm Bureau Dakotaland Stage.
The 2022 South Dakota State Fair runs Thursday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 5. Channel Seeds preview night will be Wednesday, Aug. 31. For more information about the South Dakota State Fair, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
