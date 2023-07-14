HURON —The South Dakota State Fair Foundation has announced that the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council has pledged $20,000 to the ‘Raise The SHED’ Fundraising Campaign.
The SHED will be the new home for Open Class Sheep at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds and serve as a multi-purpose facility including a show arena and educational center. The indoor educational center will provide a place for interactive learning about the sheep industry, opportunities in agriculture, and our state’s rich agricultural history.
“One goal of the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council is to provide education leading to a better understanding of farmers and farming. Agriculture is by far South Dakota’s largest industry, yet many consumers are unaware of the challenges farmers meet and overcome to feed the world. We hope The SHED will encourage dialogue between farmers and non-farmers to increase trust, improve communications, and create a more favorable outlook on agriculture as a whole,” said Chad Blindauer, President of the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council.
The South Dakota Corn Utilization Council believes in educating today’s youth, providing opportunities for tomorrow’s agricultural leaders, and building a legacy for South Dakota farm families.
The fundraising goal is $3 million. The total project cost is approximately $8 million.
The “Raise The SHED” campaign includes several donor opportunities for all donation levels including show arena naming rights and donor wall sponsorships. For more information on how to donate visit: www.sdstatefairfoundation.com.
The former Open Class Sheep Barn has been demolished, and project planning and design for The SHED is underway. A groundbreaking ceremony is expected to be held during the 2024 State Fair.
For additional information about the project or questions about the “Raise The SHED” campaign, contact Peggy Besch, South Dakota State Fairgrounds Manager at 605-353-7340 or peggy.besch@state.sd.us or Fundraising Campaign Chairman Larry Tidemann at 605-690-8353.
