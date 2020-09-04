From Sept. 21-25, workshops centered on livestock handling will take place across South Dakota.
The seminar, presented by Dr. Tom Noffsinger DVM, in addition to low-stress handling techniques, will teach how to identify stress and low function, how to create a safer working environment, improved weaning practices, and improved immune functioning of your animals. Locations include Sturgis (Sept. 21), Belvidere (Sept. 22), Akaska (Sept. 23), Crooks (Sept. 24) and Yankton (Rivers Edge Restaurant, 104 Capital, Sept. 25), and lunch will be provided at all sessions, which take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. local time.
For more information, contact Dan Rasmussen at (605) 665-3315. No RVSP is required to attend.
