The South Dakota Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) invites the public to participate in voting for the S.D. Specialty Crop Producer of the Year Award. Cast votes by Oct. 25, 2022, for a farmer who has made a significant contribution to specialty crop production in the state.
Specialty crops include fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and nursery crops, including floriculture. The award is sponsored in part by the S.D. Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) and the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Two candidates have moved forward for public voting.
• Kyle Cox, Cox’s Farm Stand, Vale;
• Sam & Heidi Heikes, Heikes Family Farm, Vermillion.
The S.D. Specialty Crop Producer of the Year is someone who:
• Provides visionary leadership to South Dakota's agricultural industry, and advocates for specialty crops — fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and nursery crops, including floriculture.
• Actively promotes growth, innovation, and prosperity for South Dakota local food systems and specialty crops.
• Mentors new and beginner farmers and invests in the next generation of producers.
The winner will be announced during the S.D. Local Foods Conference on Nov. 18, 2022, in Sturgis.
The nominees will receive a complimentary full conference pass to the S.D. Local Foods Conference. The “S.D. Specialty Crop Producer of the Year” receives an award plaque and a one-year membership to the S.D. Specialty Producers Association. They will be featured in a statewide press release, on the SDSPA website and social media sites, and in the SDSPA newsletter.
